Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet given out formal wedding invitations to their family and friends.

Just recently, his cousin Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, revealed that they are both planning on going to Prince Harry and Markle’s May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, they have not received a formal invite yet.

While speaking with the Sunday Mirror, Mike said, “We will be going to Harry’s and Eugenie’s weddings – well I think so. We haven’t been invited yet though.”

Mike also said that he keeps in the loop with royal news since he is part of Zara’s cousins’ WhatsApp group chat. “Me, my brother and then a few of Zara’s side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups. I wouldn’t say we’re cutting edge, but it’s just easier for some reason on WhatsApp,” he said.

But more than attending Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding, the Tindalls are focused on the arrival of their second child. Mike and Zara are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Mia Grace. Their second child will be born three months after Kate Middleton gives birth to her and Prince William’s third child.

In 2016, Mike and Zara got pregnant with their second child, but the couple announced that they lost the baby months later. This is the reason why the Tindalls weren’t able to attend the royal family’s Christmas celebration in 2016, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle are expected to give out invitations one to two months before their wedding. But even though they haven’t invited their family and friends formally to their big day, some people have already dished on not being invited to their nuptials.

James Corden recently said that he’s more interested to attend Prince Harry’s bachelor party than his wedding. “The Queen” star Helen Mirren said that she doesn’t think she will be given an invitation to the nuptials. President Donald Trump also confirmed that he has not received an invitation from the couple. And most recently, Margot Robbie also said that she doesn’t think she will be invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding.

