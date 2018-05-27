Is Chelsy Davy getting married after her ex Prince Harry did?

On Thursday, the South African beauty was spotted enjoying a date with her TV producer boyfriend James Marshall just days after the royal wedding. The couple packed on PDA as they were seen kissing and giggling during their lunch date.

Aside from this, Davy was photographed playing with a gold ring. Prince Harry's ex was visibly enjoying the band as she couldn't get her eyes off of it. One snap featured her extending her hand, so she and her beau can see the ring on her finger from afar.

Davy was among the 600 guests whom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to witness their wedding ceremony. She was captured in the camera with a disoriented look on her face that resulted in a number of memes.

One Twitter user shared a photo of Davy during the royal wedding ceremony where she bit her lips. "This is exactly the reason why you don't invite an EX to your wedding," the caption read.

Lanette Espy shared another shot of Davy holding the collar of her dress as if she's calming herself with a tagline that read "It SHOULDA BEEN ME!!" "#PrinceHarry's ex #ChelsyDavy at the #RoyalWedding ... that face = priceless!" Espy wrote in the caption.

"Don't wanna panic you all but I think Chelsy Davy might object. #RoyalWedding," Hanna Ines Flint wrote while sharing the same photo.

Although the memes suggest that Davy was feeling bad during the ceremony, she was actually seen smiling outside the church with the other guests. Also, considering her recent photos with her boyfriend, it's obvious that she has moved on from Prince Harry.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, the exes had an emotional phone call days before the royal wedding. It was an indication that they had both moved on.

"It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on," Nicholl wrote on Vanity Fair. "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson