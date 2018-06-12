Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was recently photographed in Ibiza to celebrate Kate Winser’s hen do.

In the photos uploaded on social media, Davy, Winser, and two of their female friends are all wearing the same yellow swimsuit. Davy is also holding a glass of champagne in the snap.

Winser’s hen do party took place last weekend. Before hitting the water, Davy also uploaded a picture of herself with her friends basking under the sun in Spain.

Davy also made headlines last month after she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. At that time, Davy wore a navy-blue dress and hat.

Days after the royal nuptials, a source claimed that Davy and Prince Harry had a tearful conversation about their previous relationship. According to Vanity Fair, Davy was unsure about attending Prince Harry’s wedding, but she still decided to do so at the last minute.

In the week leading up to the May 19 event, Davy and Prince Harry spoke with each other on the phone, and with Markle’s knowledge.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding,” an insider told the publication.

However, Davy and Prince Harry’s other ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, who also attended his wedding ceremony, were not invited to the evening reception at Frogmore House.

The insider revealed that Davy promised Prince Harry she wouldn’t make a scene or gatecrash his private party with family and friends.

Prince Harry and Davy dated each other on and off for seven years. They officially called it quits in 2010. At that time, the 32-year-old said that she and Prince Harry have stayed friends. But she also criticized the media for intruding on their relationship too much.

“It was so full-on crazy, scary, and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible,” she said (via Cosmopolitan).

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson