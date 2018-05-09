Meghan Markle is marrying into the royal family this month, but she reportedly is anxious to start a family of her own with Prince Harry. Her former agent revealed that the humanitarian has spoken about her desire to have kids.

In a documentary on U.K. channel Sky One, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne discussed a trip she took to the Cayman Islands with Meghan. “She said to me, ‘I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother,’” Nelthorpe-Cowne dished (via the Telegraph).

The agent, who helped the fashionista win acting jobs like “Suits,” revealed that the actress was excited for her first date with Prince Harry. “Meghan and I were at lunch and she was really excited that day at lunch and I said to her you look fantastic Meghan. What’s going on in your life, you seem excited?” she said.

“And she [Meghan] said well yes, I have a date tonight,” she continued. “And I said really, with who, do I know him? And she said yes I’m sure you’ll know him, I’m meeting Prince Harry. In a whisper she sort of said it. And I said who? And she said, Prince Harry, I’m meeting Prince Harry tonight. And I said Prince Harry?!”

Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Obviously, Meghan was right to be excited. The date led to an engagement, and she is expected to walk down the aisle later this month. While the couple has proven to be modern, kids still are not on the agenda until after the wedding. In their official engagement interview with the BBC, Harry noted that they wanted children eventually but are taking their relationship “one step at a time.”

However, reports that Meghan “can’t wait” align with reports that Harry is also anxious for a baby. Royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love,” told Entertainment Tonight in March that the prince is ready to be a father.

“My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding,” Nicholl dished. “He’s made no secret about wanting children.”

The author even claimed that Harry wanted Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet Meghan so she could get a glimpse of their future. Harry reportedly wants to mimic Prince William and Kate Middleton’s happy brood.

But first comes marriage. Meghan and Harry will exchange vows on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Fans across the world will be able to watch the big day.