Prince Harry’s friend, Antonia Packard, and her sister, Tessa, recently organized a controversial Harvey Weinstein-themed party in Belgravia.

The siblings were forced to cancel the gathering after they realized that their theme may be criticized by other people. The annual Valentine’s Day party was supposed to feature high-society names dressed as Harvey Weinstein, James Franco and Kevin Spacey. All three men have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past.

Antonia and Tessa even gave their select friends an awards show-like invitation to their party. A source close to the Packards told the Daily Mail that the siblings are both feminists and supporters of the MeToo movement.

“They organized the event with the best intentions, to send up and further undermine the likes of Weinstein and send a message of female empowerment. They realized it could be misconstrued so they decided to call the whole thing off. They admit it was badly misjudged and are sorry if any offense was caused,” the unnamed friend said.

Meanwhile, Antonia was previously linked to Prince Harry one year before he met Meghan Markle. The half-Brazilian and Prince Harry reportedly hung out before he went to Africa in 2015, according to the Daily Mail.

Antonia also happens to be a good friend of Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and the latter was the one who introduced them to each other. Princess Eugenie was also the one who introduced her cousin to his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

The 31-year-old socialite is the daughter of Fred Packard, a former financier, and Dulce Maria de Barros Marchi, a Brazilian beauty. They are from Belgravia. Antonia also has ties to the film industry since her grandfather, J Arthur Rank, was a film producer. He co-founded the Pinewood Studios, as well as the Rank Organization.

Prince Harry’s relationship with Antonia was never confirmed, but a year after meeting each other, he was introduced to Meghan Markle by their common friend. Over a year later, they got engaged. Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19, and it is unclear if they will be inviting the Packards to their nuptials.

Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images