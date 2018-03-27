Prince Harry is preparing for his upcoming royal wedding by working out regularly. He has also reportedly quit smoking.

According to E! News, the 33-year-old prince was never really a full-time smoker. As a social smoker, he would only puff a stick or two while out with his friends. And since he’s been busy preparing for his nuptials, Prince Harry has not hung out with some of his friends and has not smoked as well.

Prince Harry is also participating in fitness activities several days a week as part of his healthy lifestyle. Before meeting his fiancée, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was already a regular at the gym. But he and his soon to be wife also make it a point to eat healthy.

“They eat sensibly, his diet is very clean and ahead of the wedding, he is working out fives time a week with a personal trainer. Meghan doesn’t follow as strict an exercise regime but focuses mostly on yoga. She does, however, also go to the gym sometimes,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the same insider debunked the rumors suggesting that Prince Harry has been exercising to improve his fertility.

“That story should be filed in the rubbish bin. What a load of nonsense. He’s a healthy guy. That’s all,” the source said.

One day after he and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, Prince Harry was photographed leaving his gym in Chelsea. In the snap, Prince Harry is with his bodyguard.

Meanwhile, Markle has also talked about living and eating healthy on her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Her mom, Doria Radlan, is a yoga teacher, so the former “Suits” star has been doing the practice for years.

During a previous interview with Shape, Markle said that the most important thing about workouts is to find out that you love and that will work for you.

“You have to find a workout routine that really speaks to you beyond trying to get goals for your body. So for me, running, I need it as much like for my head and clearing my head as I do for keeping in shape,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Neil Carson - Pool