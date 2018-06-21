Prince Louis’ July 9 christening will be a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip because of the couple’s special anniversary.

On July 9, 1947, the Queen and Prince Philip announced their engagement to the world. On Wednesday, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Louis’ baptism will fall on the same day.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St. Jame’s Palace, London. Prince Louis will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby,” the statement from the palace read.

Meanwhile, the connection between Prince Louis’ christening and his great-grandparents’ engagement announcement, was not directly mentioned in the palace announcement. However, Francesca Specter, a journalist for Express, is convinced that Prince William and Kate Middleton were aware of the timing.

As of late, other details about Prince Louis’ baptism are still being kept under wraps. But it has already been confirmed that his baptism venue will be the same with Prince George. Prince Louis’ sister, Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, was baptized at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

A spokesperson for the palace told Express journalist Rebecca Perring that Prince William and Middleton’s decision to baptize Prince Louis at The Chapel Royal was purely based on their personal preference.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, also told the publication the same thing. He added that there could be another reason why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose The Chapel Royal for Prince Louis’ baptism.

“This is a very personal decision. Diana’s body rested in the Chapel Royal before the altar for a week after she died. As with George who was also christened at Chapel Royal and Charlotte who was christened at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene where Diana was christened there is an enduring link with the mother William so adored and who is his inspiration,” he said.

Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay/File Photo