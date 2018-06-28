Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided to make Prince Louis' christening different from that of his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge agreed that they will schedule the ceremony to happen in the evening. Their older children, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, were both baptized in the morning. "The service will begin at 4 p.m. and will last approximately 40 minutes," the palace said in a statement (via Daily Express).

Last week, Prince William and Middleton announced the date and venue of their son's christening. The royal couple opted to hold it in the same chapel where Meghan Markle had her own baptism. They also chose the same priest who officiated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London," the palace said. "Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby."

According to a royal expert, Prince William and Middleton will make a compromise on that day. They will share photos of the event, but will still make the occasion a private affair.

"Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis’ christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there," James Brookes said. "The Cambridges are well aware of the media spotlight on and interest in their family - we saw that with the recent photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing at the polo match."

"We'll no doubt have the official christening photos, as we did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte," he continued. "These photos, and the images of the family arriving, will be seen as a compromise by the Cambridges. They give the photographers something to work with and then they expect a bit of privacy for the rest of the day."

At the time, Prince William is in an official visit to Israel. He arrived in Jordan on Sunday and revealed that his wife, Middleton, was very upset that she was not able to accompany him in his trip.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor