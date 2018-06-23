Predictions about Prince Louis’ godparents have been ripe ever since it was announced that he will be christened on July 9.

Jessica Bridge of British bookmakers Ladbrokes told People that it is highly unlikely that Meghan Markle will be chosen as one of Prince Louis’ godparents.

“As with George and Charlotte, [William and Kate] chose close and truest friends and aides, rather than immediate family members, and the odds suggest that will be the same with little Prince Louis,” she said.

Some of Prince Louis’ possible godparents are Prince William’s former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, his outgoing private secretary Miguel Head, Laura Lopes, Prince William and Prince Harry’s stepsister, Rebecca Priestley, Kate Middleton’s former private secretary, David Jardine-Patterson, the husband of Prince George’s godmother Emilia, Hugh van Cutsem, one of the four siblings who is close to Prince William and Prince Harry, William van Custem, Prince George’s godfather, Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s sister, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Princess Diana’s niece.

Ladbrokes is also predicting the possibility that Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice will be chosen as Prince Louis’ godparents if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will pick someone from their immediate family.

Markle may still not make the cut because she has only been part of the British clan for almost three months by the time that Prince Louis will be christened.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express, “I doubt they would choose Meghan because they won’t have known her that well. Meghan is new to the royal family, she wouldn’t expect to be a godmother, this is usually reserved for those whom the parents have been close to for years, for many years.”

If Prince William and Middleton will have a fourth child in the coming years, it may be possible for them to choose Markle to be their baby’s godmother. As of late, Prince William has not been selected as the godfather or Prince William’s three children even though they are siblings and are also very close.

Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay/File Photo