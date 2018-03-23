Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip want Prince Charles' regime to be brief.

According to Tom Bower, the Prince of Wales didn't have a smooth relationship with his parents. Prince Charles resented his mom for teaching him the alphabet and his dad for ordering him to wear corduroy trousers to a birthday party which made him feel humiliated. On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip doubt his leadership and reportedly wanted his reign to be short.

The Duke of Edinburgh had a dinner with his friends in Mayfair. Prince Philip reportedly joked that he and the monarch wanted to live longer to keep their eldest son from the throne.

Prince Philip added that Her Majesty was in robust health and even implied that she could still live for another 10 years. This would mean that Prince Charles will only have a brief time to take over the kingship and will "have little opportunity to damage the monarchy."

In Graham Turner's semi-authorized biography of Prince Philip, the royal was quoted making a judgment to his son's capacity to be a leader. According to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles is "precious, extravagant and lacking in the dedication...to make a good king."

Prince Charles and Prince Philip's fractured relationship was also covered in Sally Bedell Smith's 2017 book "Prince Charles: The Passion and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life." A relative told the biographer that the younger royal felt bullied by his father to marry Princess Diana.

Pamela Hicks, Prince Charles' cousin, read the letter Prince Philip sent to Prince Charles and found it "measured and sensitive." But the Duke of Cornwall thought otherwise.

"He wasn't in love, he wasn't ready," Hicks said in the biography. "He saw it as a ghastly threat. Psychologically he assumed his father bullied him, so he read it as a bullying letter."

Jonathan Dimbleby, who was friendly with the next-in-line to the throne, also thinks that Prince Charles as a king "will not shy away from issues that are contentious or controversial."

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth II was worried about the changes that Prince Charles would bring to the monarchy, especially that she, herself, was focused on continuity and stability. According to Bower, instead of following the queen's wishes, Prince Charles re-emphasizes his own interests, which are opposite to what the Buckingham Palace orders. In addition, he "insisted on taking over more of his mother's public duties."

In related news, Bower also claimed that the queen was not supportive of Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. In fact, the monarch didn't want to see her in any royal function or talk about her. The royal family had a "cold war" due to Camilla and the prince's romance.

