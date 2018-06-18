Prince Philip is doing well. The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was recently seen in public for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was spotted steering a two-horse carriage for his ride through the Berkshire gardens. Prince Philip also joined his wife at a polo match on Sunday. He was photographed in a khaki jacket and suit and was there to inspect the horsemanship on the show.

His wife, on the other hand, was photographed in a powder-blue dress coat with lace detailing. She paired her attire with a hat. The Queen was at the polo match to present the winner’s trophy.

Prince Philip also mingled with some of the guests at the sports event. He walked around the venue unaided. The Duke of Edinburgh just had hip replacement surgery a few weeks ago. Following his operation, Prince Philip missed a few royal events, but he made sure that he will be well for Prince Harry’s nuptials.

In August of last year, the Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip’s retirement. In its statement, the palace said that the prince may attend royal events that he wishes to attend, but he is no longer required to do so.

“The Duke decided this is the right time. He’s nearly 96 and most people will have retired 30 years earlier. In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time,” the statement read.

In related news, Prince Philip’s next public appearances may be at Prince Louis’ nuptials and Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. The 28-year-old princess and Brooksbank will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool