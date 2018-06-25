Prince William has just arrived in Jordan for his historic tour of the Middle East.

On Sunday, Crown Prince Hussein, 23, welcomed Prince William upon his arrival. The prince will host Duke of Cambridge during his two-day stay in the country, People reported.

According to the duke's spokesman, Jason Knauf, Prince William "is very pleased that this visit will allow him to begin a relationship with the Crown Prince Hussein that will be important in the decades to come."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton remains at home. The Duchess of Cambridge is still on maternity leave after giving birth to Prince Louis. According to Prince William, his wife is upset about his trip to Jordan because she couldn't accompany him.

At a reception at the British ambassador to Jordan's residence in Amman, Rania Malki, chief executive of Save The Children in Jordan told Prince William that she knew where Middleton and her family once lived.

"No way!" Prince William responded (via Hello!). "She will be thrilled. She loved it here, she really did. She is very upset that I am coming here without her."

"My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman," Prince William said at a reception to address Middleton's absence.

"Catherine's experience is not unique - the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links. Our historic ties and friendship are played out in the lives of thousands of people who consider both countries home," the duke added.

Prince William and Middleton have just announced the date of Prince Louis' christening. According to a royal expert, the couple will make a compromise on that day.

"Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis' christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there," James Brookes said. But he added that the royals will share photos of the event.

"We'll no doubt have the official christening photos, as we did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte," Brookes continued. "These photos, and the images of the family arriving, will be seen as a compromise by the Cambridges. They give the photographers something to work with and then they expect a bit of privacy for the rest of the day."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson