Prince William just shared his thoughts on being Prince Harry’s best man.

Hours after the Kensington Palace made the official announcement, Prince William was asked by reporters on what he will do at his brother’s May 19 nuptials.

“Revenge is sweet. I’ll be looking forward to it,” he said (via Express).

In 2011, Prince Harry also served as Prince William’s best man when he wed Kate Middleton.

During the siblings’ recent sighting at the opening of the Greenhouse Center in London, Prince Harry also revealed that Prince William knew what his role would be months ago. The 33-year-old prince joked that he even went down on one knee to ask his brother to be his best man.

Prince William was supposed to attend the FA Cup finals on the same day, but it has been reported that he will just make a virtual appearance at the awarding ceremony.

On Thursday, the palace released a statement that read, “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19.”

In 2011, Prince Harry also released a statement after Prince William asked him to be his best man. Typically, male royals have a supporter during their wedding. Prince Charles asked Prince Andrew to be his supporter and not his best man.

“I am delighted that my brother has popped the question! It means I get a sister, which I have always wanted,” he said (via The Guardian).

Marlene Koenig, a British and European royalty expert, shared with Harper’s Bazaar what she knows Prince William should do as his brother’s best man.

“The two brothers are close in age and close friends. They depend on each other and trust each other. [William will specifically be in charge of providing] moral support, holding the ring, and being a good big brother, and, of course, hosting the inevitable stag party,” she said.

Markle is also expected to have a maid of honor just like Middleton, who asked her sister, Pippa Middleton, to take over the role years ago.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Pool