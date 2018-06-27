Prince William was recently branded as the world’s most good-looking prince by supermodel Bar Refaeli.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s former girlfriend had the chance to meet the Duke of Cambridge during his recent trip to Israel. Following their meeting, the supermodel gushed over Kate Middleton’s husband.

“He is very, very charming. I think both he and his brother are good looking – but he is the best looking prince in the world,” she said (via Express).

In related news, Prince William also made headlines during his recent trip to Jordan after he was welcomed by a guard in a hilarious manner. When the prince arrived at the airport, the Jordan guards all turned towards different directions and messed up the routine they most likely practiced beforehand.

While in Jordan, Prince William visited a new base for the Quick Reaction Force, which was formed in Jordan with the support of the British Military. The dad of three also had the opportunity to watch the England World Cup match in Panama with the Crown Prince of Jordan.

Prince William also gave a speech to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday. He also gave the people of Israel a message of hope during his visit. Prince William also pledged to commemorate the Holocaust while at a reception at the residence of the British Ambassador to Israel.

He told the young dignitaries including Prince Minister Benjamin Netanhayu that since the older generations are fading away, it is now their responsibility to commemorate the Holocaust.

“The responsibility falls now to my generation to keep the memory alive of that great crime as the Holocaust generation passes on. And I commit myself to do this,” he said (via ABC).

Prince William is the first member of the royal family to go on an official visit to Israel. Prince Charles and Prince Philip previously went to the country but for a private trip.

Photo: Reuters/Petra News Agency/Handout