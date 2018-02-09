Prince William knows that having twins will not be easy for him and his wife, Kate Middleton.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge hosted a glamorous night at his place to reward those who are working to fight homelessness. The Centrepoint Awards honor seven young people who made huge contributions in education, sports and personal development, People reported.

On the said event, Prince William admitted that he has been catching up on much sleep as much as possible before he and Middleton welcome their third royal baby. "Our third child is due in April, I'm getting as much sleep as I can," the Duke told Raymond Stoner of Anston Properties.

When Stoner told the prince that he could save time by having twins, Prince William gave a surprising and funny response. "Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins," Middleton's husband said.

"Two is fine — I don't know how I'm going to cope with three, I'm going to be permanently tired," Prince William reportedly told another guest.

Prince William and Middleton are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just returned from their four-day Scandinavian tour.

After visiting Sweden, Prince William had some realizations and has decided to allow his kids to enjoy outdoors more. "The Swedish love of the outdoors - the way you embrace your climate and environment and are committed to ensuring future generations can do the same; the fact that you do so when it is so cold is really inspiring," Prince William said.

"One lesson that we will take home with us is that children are actively encouraged to spend time outdoors, whatever the weather. This is obviously very good for their physical health but, as we learnt this morning at the remarkable Karolinska Institute, it has huge benefits for a child's mental health as well," he added.

During their visit in Sweden, Prince William and Middleton played bandy hockey, one of the most popular games in the country. They also attended a black-tie dinner with Swedish royals Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

Alicia Vikander was also present at the gathering. According to the "Tomb Raider" actress, she was too nervous that she did not even sip her water. She was seated between Prince William and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Vikander took it as an opportunity to talk with Prince William. The "Ex Machina" actress shared that their conversation was about TV shows like "The Crown."

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones