Prince William celebrates his 36th birthday on June 21. The Duke of Cambridge is one of two children born to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

William recently welcomed his third child and on Wednesday the Kensington Palace confirmed the date of the christening of Prince Louis.

William was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England, becoming "the first heir to the throne to ever be born in a hospital." The husband of Kate Middleton is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles, who will wear the crown after Queen Elizabeth II dies or abdicates.

On Thursday, the palace also sent out best wishes for William.

Here are some funny quotes from the duke.

1. "It's very addictive. I'd like to get one, but I'm not sure how my wife would feel about it!" -- On Playstation 4.

2. "Have you guys ever seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? No? It's a cartoon much cooler than it sounds." -- Telling a Children's Art Class in L.A. (July 2012)

3. "The hardest thing was trying to walk down the stairs with my spurs on, sideways. I had visions of myself and [Prince Harry] colliding and crashing down the stairs." -- About pre-wedding jitters (May 2012)

4. "In terms of coming back, that depends on the result out there today," he told the crowd. "I'm not a good loser." -- Polo Match in the U.S. (July 2012)

5. "You know when you’re in her bad books. I’ve seen the way the corgis get told off when they’re in trouble." -- On fearing Queen Elizabeth II (May 2012)

6. "I was given a list in the first meeting, of 777 names, and not one of them on there I knew . . . And I wasn't too happy about it so I rang [Queen Elizabeth] for a bit of moral support, and a bit of back up, and she said 'Don't be so ridiculous. Get rid of the list and start from your friends.'" -- On getting help with guest list (May 2012)

7. "When I was younger, my parents used to always slap my hand if I was picking my nose . . . I sort of understood that when I was around her I needed to be a little but more low key and little bit more polite." (2012)

8. "We go away with wonderful memories, and George goes away with his cuddly wombat, which he has taken to chewing so lovingly." -- On end of the royal tour of New Zealand and Australia (April 2014)

9. "As you might have gathered, Catherine and I have recently become proud parents—of a baby who has a voice to match any lion's roar! He's pretty loud but of course very good looking." -- On Prince George (2013)

10. "It would take a few drinks to do that." -- On dancing (April 2014)

​​ Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo