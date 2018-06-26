Prince William just hinted at bringing Kate Middleton and his kids next time he visits Israel.

Rebecca English, a royal expert, shared the statement she heard Prince William utter during his trip to the country. The dad of three said that next time he goes to Israel again, he wants to bring Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis along.

“We will have to bring the kids next time,” English tweeted (via Express).

In related news, Prince William’s wife was also unable to go to Israel with him. Middleton is still on maternity leave since she just gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23.

While in Jordan, Prince William spoke on behalf of his wife and said that Middleton regrets not being able to join him on his official tour.

“She is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child where her father worked for British Airways in Amman. Catherine’s experience is not unique – the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism, and family links,” he said (via People).

Meanwhile, Middleton is expected to make a public appearance at Prince Louis’ christening on July 9 at The Chapel Royal at St. James Palace. He will be baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. As of late, Prince William and Middleton have not yet unveiled the names of Prince Louis’ godparents, but there are predictions that one of them is Prince William’s former secretary Miguel Head.

Middleton was last seen in public at the Trooping the Colour, an event that celebrated the Queen’s birthday. She did not attend this year’s Royal Ascot because she is focused on taking care of her newborn son. Since Middleton is still on maternity leave, she is allowed to choose which engagements she wishes to attend.

