Prince William may have just dropped a major hint about his son’s name.

During his recent encounter with Alexander Downer, Australia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Prince William was asked if he would ever consider naming his son Alexander.

Prince William told Downer that he thinks he has a strong name, but he did not exactly confirm anything. According to ABC, some of the names being linked to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child are Arthur, Philip, Albert and James. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

But after Wednesday’s conversation, Alexander is gaining the most popularity among the other royal baby names. Prince William and Middleton may choose to call their son Alexander to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch’s full name includes Alexandra.

Meanwhile, royal fans are convinced that the doting parents would announce their baby’s name to the public on Thursday. In 2013 and 2015, the royal couple revealed that they have named their son George and daughter Charlotte two days after giving birth. But it seems that this year, they are taking some time before making an official announcement.

Victoria Arbiter, a royal commentator, is convinced that Prince William and Middleton are waiting for Prince Charles to return to the United Kingdom before they reveal their son’s name to the world.

“So, no baby name today. Can only assume they’re waiting for Charles to get back from France to his new grandson first. Can’t complain about that,” she wrote on Twitter (via Express).

Emily Andrews, a royal expert, told Express that she thinks Prince William and Middleton want to inform Queen Elizabeth II first of their chosen name for their son.

“I think when we look at George and Charlotte’s birth it’s been a couple of days. I have a sneaking suspicion Kate and William might have picked a name but they will want to tell the Queen first. They don’t need permission but they will want to run it by her,” Andrews said.

On Monday, April 23, Prince William and Middleton welcomed their third child at 1101 hours. He weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood