Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing for their third child's christening.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the date of Prince Louis' christening. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London," the palace said in a statement on Twitter.

Prince Louis's service will be conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby, who also christened his siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte. Welby officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May.

Prince William and Middleton opted to hold the ceremony at The Chapel Royal where Meghan Markle made her baptism earlier this year. According to People, the two events share a special connection because they have the same venue and officiating priest.

Just recently, Markle made her Ascot Day debut. However, Prince William and Middleton were not present at the event. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a prior commitment so they were not able to make it.

Prince William is in Liverpool for the International Business Festival, the largest business festival in the world. Meanwhile, the Duchess is still on maternity leave.

It's not the only event that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge missed recently. They also failed to attend his cousin's wedding over the weekend. Fortunately, Prince Harry and Markle made it to Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse's nuptials.

Richard Fitzwilliams believed that the royal couple didn't make it because Middleton is still on maternity leave. The Duchess is not expected to show up in any event until October, but she might appear on some.

"Kate is on maternity leave reportedly until October," Fitzwilliams said. "Obviously events such as Meghan and Harry's wedding and Trooping the Colour were exceptions and Louis is expected to be christened in the summer."

As for Prince Louis' christening, Prince William and Middleton are expected to make a compromise. According to a royal expert, the couple will share photos of the event, but will still make the occasion a private affair.

"Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis’ christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there," James Brookes told Express. "The Cambridges are well aware of the media spotlight on and interest in their family - we saw that with the recent photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing at the polo match. They give the photographers something to work with and then they expect a bit of privacy for the rest of the day."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson