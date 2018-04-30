Prince William and Kate Middleton's seventh wedding anniversary is a double celebration.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their wedding anniversary. It's the first time for the couple to commemorate the event as a family of five. According to a royal biographer, Prince Louis' arrival completed the family. "It completes them," Ingrid Seward told People.

A friend of the royal couple notes that Middleton "is one of three siblings, and it's a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well."

The source adds that parenthood "suits them really well. They are enjoying it and are very happy."

Prince William and Middleton welcomed their third royal baby on April 23. The Duchess had a speedy recovery and was out of the hospital immediately, just seven hours after she gave birth to the newborn's public debut.

Middleton looked pristine just hours after her delivery. However, her appearance did not sit well with others mom who thinks that she was sending an "unrealistic" message to other women.

"You know what I find troubling is all those young women saying 'Oh, it's inspiring," Meschel Laurie said on Australian TV programme "The Project." "That's not inspiring! You know what would be inspiring? If when they came in her room and said 'Alright mate, up you get, hair and makeup, let's get out there' she said 'Don't be any idiot, get out! I've just had a baby!"

Meanwhile, one magazine heavily edited Prince William and Middleton's photos during their newborn's public debut which irked the royal fans. The snap on the magazine cover made Middleton look more tanned with smoother skin and more voluminous hair. It also whitens Prince William's teeth.

"You know the world's gone completely mad when a mag has to photoshop one of the most photogenic couples in the world. This is mental," Hilary Barry posted on Twitter.

"So despite turning up on the hospital steps looking AMAZING hours after birthing that child - she still wasn't good enough for Woman's Day," she added.

In related news, Prince William looked tired when he attended the Anzac Day service with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just two days after welcoming his second son. The Duke was noticeably struggling to keep awake, but the netizens were supportive of the new dad.

"Let the man sleep! A newborn and 2 more little ones and you take him to a quiet service? How much can this man take!" Paul wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Isabel Infantes