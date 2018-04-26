Sky News presenter Kay Burley is convinced she knows what Prince William and Kate Middleton will name their son.

During a recent discussion on the show, Burley said (via Express), “On the street, Ladbrokes gave me 250/1 for Arthur Philip Charles.” Rhiannon Millis, Sky News’ royal correspondent, replied, “I think that is a good one. I think you might get some money on that.”

Burley is so confident about the royal baby’s full name that she agreed with what Millis said. “We might be down the pub if I do, love. 250/1, I will take that for a tenner.”

However, Burley’s prediction may also be proven to be wrong because Prince William recently said that Alexander and James are very strong names. He and Middleton have not yet made an official announcement regarding their son’s name, but they will most likely do so before the week ends.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their son’s and daughter’s names two days after they were born. But by the looks of it, they will reveal their baby’s name much later than usual.

William Hill spokesman, Joe Crilly, a royal better, suspended his predictions after he heard Prince William’s reaction to the name Alexander.

“This is the second gamble since the prince was born and with an announcement presumably just around the corner, we are taking this one very seriously. Both George and Charlotte were well backed in the final hours before the announcement of their names and this looks like a similar gamble,” he told Express.

Victoria Arbiter, a royal correspondent, said it’s possible Prince William and Middleton are still waiting for Prince Charles to return to the United Kingdom before they make the official announcement.

Emily Andrews, a royal expert, said that the royal couple may also be waiting to share their baby’s name to Queen Elizabeth II first before they will announce it to the public.

“I have a sneaking suspicion Kate and William might have picked a name but they will want to tell the Queen first. They don’t need permission but they will want to run it by her,” Andrews said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson