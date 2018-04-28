Prince William and Kate Middleton just welcomed their third child, and it seems that Prince Louis Arthur Charles will be their last.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, said that even before the royal couple announced Middleton’s third pregnancy, there were also some predictions suggesting they will have three children. However, having a fourth child seems a little bit too much.

“It was widely rumored that they wanted a third child, it will almost certainly be their last. I’m pretty certain that they aren’t planning for another child,” he told Express.

Days after Prince Louis was born, Richard Kay, a writer for the Daily Mail, said that Prince William and Middleton will most likely try to have another baby. Kay was told by one of Prince William’s friends that the Duke of Cambridge wants another baby girl.

“He would love to emulate his grandmother and have four children and he would be very happy if it was another girl. Having Charlotte was an improving effect on George who was a bit of a tearaway in the early days, so he knows the benefit a second daughter might bring,” Prince William’s friend said.

But at the end of the day, there really is no telling whether or not Prince William and Middleton will have a fourth child. The couple is currently busy making sure Prince Louis is eating and sleeping well at the palace.

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliams also dished on how Prince Harry’s role changed with the arrival of his nephew. He said that because of The Succession to the Crown Act, which was put in place in 2015, Prince Harry will never become king.

“Prince Andrew, for example, took precedence over Princess Anne. Prince Harry would never be likely to become king nor would he wish to be but he is now sixth in the line of succession and obviously won’t,” he said.

Prince William and Middleton welcomed Prince Louis on Monday, April 23 at 1101 hours. He weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson