Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to have another child after welcoming their third baby.

Richard Kay recently revealed that the Duke of Cambridge wants to have another daughter. Prince William reportedly wants to follow Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps and have four children. "He would love to emulate his grandmother and have four children and he would be very happy if it was another girl," one of Prince William's pals reportedly told the writer. "Having Charlotte was an improving effect on George who was a bit of a tearaway in the early days, so he knows the benefit a second daughter might bring."

Princess Diana's former royal butler, Paul Burrell, also believes that Prince William and Middleton will have another child after their third. "I predict Meghan will be pregnant before Christmas. I bet William will have four. Both William and Harry wanted more brothers and sisters when they were young but it wasn't to be," he said.

However, according to Kay, the prospect of Prince William and Middleton having another baby might not sit well with Prince Charles. The Duke of Cornwall has been open about stand against big families. In fact, it is believed to be the reason he and Princess Diana didn't have a third child.

Prince Charles and Prince William have a rocky father-and-son relationship. Thus, the Prince of Wales might just keep his opinions to himself despite his lack of support with Prince William's plans to have more brood.

"He has a tricky relationship at the best of times with his eldest son and wouldn't want to make things more difficult," an aide said.

According to Tom Bower, a royal biographer, in his book "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles," the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have a strained relationship due to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

There was also a time when Prince William was reportedly infuriated with his royal father after the palace aides snubbed his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton. Prince Charles reportedly felt isolated from his grandchildren because the Cambridges usually opt to spend the holidays with the Middletons.

Prince Charles and Prince William do not share the same interest too.

"As William grew up, it became clear that he too was a very different royal from his father," Bower explained. "Since leaving university, he had neither shared his father's interests nor offered to continue his charities. Specifically, he refused involvement in The Prince's Trust."

​ Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood