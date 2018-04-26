Prince William seems to be losing sleep just two days after welcoming his third baby with Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, Prince William reunited with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they attended an Anzac Day service in London. The Duke of Cambridge was even photographed greeting his future sister-in-law with a kiss on the cheek. However, during the program, Prince William was visibly battling his heavy eyelids.

In a clip shared by Daily Mail, Prince William appeared sleepy and tired while sitting on his chair during the ceremony. He was seen closing his eyes from time to time. On the other hand, Markle and Prince Harry were in their natural state. They were seen smiling and gazing at each other from time to time.

During the said sighting, Prince William met Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK in Westminster Abbey. The Dean joked about the third royal baby's name and said: "Jerry would like it to be Jerry."

"Jerry's a strong name," the Duke replied.

Prince William was also asked about Middleton and the newborn's condition and he said that "they're very well thanks."

The mother and son are "in good form, luckily," Prince William added. "Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself which is good news."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the new addition to their family on Monday. Middleton was in and out of the hospital for only 12 hours. She stepped out seven hours after her delivery and looked pristine for her newborn's public debut.

Prince William knew beforehand that they would be losing sleep once their third baby arrives. In fact, prior to welcoming their youngest child, they didn't get enough rest already.

"There's not much sleep going on at the moment," Prince William said in September after the palace announced Middleton's pregnancy.

Prince William and Middleton have not revealed the name of their new bundle of joy yet. However, royal fans are expecting an announcement today.

On Wednesday, the name Arthur became the most popular choice overnight. The moniker has odds of 5/2.

"Another surge of bets have come in for Arthur and he remains the favourite at 5/2, but James is still an incredibly popular bet and it seems like punters can't quite seem to make their mind up between the two monikers," said Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland