Prince William met with the members of the England football team on Thursday just before the World Cup.

The Duke of Cambridge traveled to Yorkshire to see Team England before the athletes traveled to Russia for their tournament. Prince William was also present during the team’s training session as they prepared for their warm-up match against Costa Rica on Thursday evening, according to People.

He also presented Trent Alexander-Arnold with his Three Lions shirt ahead of their World Cup match-up debut. Prince William was also photographed conversing with Gareth Southgate, Team England’s manager.

Prince William serves as the president of the Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England. He is also a self-confessed fan of the sport. Last month, the dad of three missed the showpiece FA Cup final at the Wembley stadium because he attended Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, the doting dad hopes to pass on his love for sports to his children. Casey Stoney, one of the athletes he spoke with last year, said, “He said at the moment he’s trying to teach George that football is actually a contact sport. But George doesn’t really like it when he’s palming off and getting physical.”

Kate Middleton previously revealed that even though Prince George isn’t into football, he and Princess Charlotte are Aston Villa supporters because of their dad.

Brian Mulonbi shared his conversation with the Duchess and said, “Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I’m an Arsenal fan, so I don’t really like Villa kits.”

Middleton replied, “Well, I have to be loyal to my husband.”

But even though Prince George isn’t interested in the sport, Prince William shouldn’t worry about his son’s future. The 4-year-old has been showing signs of wanting to become a policeman.

“George is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, and everything,” Prince William told Jayne Robinson, a police commissioner, in March.

“We’re only based just down the road in Kensington and I said to him, ‘Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets.’ And he said, ‘Well, he does like the police at the moment,’” Robinson shared.

