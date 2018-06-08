Prince William praised Danny Rose for opening up about his depression.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are active advocates of mental health. Thus it is no surprise that the Duke of Cambridge was impressed when Rose opened up about his personal struggles with depression because the royal knows that it takes courage to do so. "It's really good what you did, it's really brave of you," the Duke of Cambridge told Rose (via BBC).

Prince William also spoke at West Riding County Football Association and told England manager Gareth Southgate about their plans for their mental health campaign next year. According to the duke, they are in "early discussions about doing something next year around mental health."

Rose previously confessed that he suffered from depression in an interview. "It's no secret that I've been through a testing time at Tottenham this season," the 27-year-old athlete said.

According to Rose, his problems started during the treatment of a knee injury he sustained in January 2017, which saw him sidelined for eight months. In addition, his uncle committed suicide and his mom was subjected to racist abuse.

"It led to me seeing a psychologist and I was diagnosed with depression, which nobody knows about," Rose continued. "England has been my salvation and I can't thank the manager and the medical staff enough."

In related news, prior to meeting the England football team, the Duke of Cambridge watched the Isle of Man TT 2018, the world's top motorcycle races. Ahead of the event, Prince William shared his wife's reaction when he told her about it.

"When I said I was going to the Isle of Man for an official visit she said, 'Really?'" Prince William said at the event (via Marie Claire).

However, the father-of-three added that he has not spent much time on his bike now that he has a growing family. "I'm a father of three, I have to tone it down [now]," the duke added. "I miss the big trips, for me, it was always about being with everyone else."

The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't approve of Prince William's affection for motorbikes. Earlier this year, Middleton confessed during their visit to Scotland that her husband still owns and uses one. "He's still riding it," the royal mom-of-three confessed. "It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it‎."

Middleton also said she hopes she can keep her son away from the sport. "Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it," she added.

Photo: Getty Images/Richard Stonehouse