Queen Elizabeth II shares a special bond with her grandchild, Prince William, and these photos prove just how close they really are.

In one of the photos, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed waving to the crowd from the balcony of the Buckingham Palace. Standing on her right side is her mom, the Queen Mother. On her left is a young Prince William, who also happens to be waving to the crowd.

Another photos show Prince William adoringly looking at his Nana. In the third snap, the two royals are laughing while standing on the balcony. During a previous royal gathering, Prince William was also photographed kissing his grandmother on the cheeks. The 91-year-old monarch touched her grandson’s arm in the picture.

Queen Elizabeth II is also very protective of Prince William and Prince Harry. In 1997, the siblings’ mom, Princess Diana, passed away following a fatal car crash in Paris. The queen reportedly made sure that her grandsons won’t have access to newspapers so they won’t know what’s going on in the outside world.

During an interview, Prince William said that his dad, Prince Charles, also did a similar thing to protect him and his younger brother. And since there were still no smartphones at that time, they couldn’t really get any information about Princess Diana’s death.

Last year, Robert Lacey, a historian and consultant for Netflix’s “The Crown,” told People that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William are very close.

“There has always been a special closeness between William and the Queen, and she has taken a particular interest in him. It’s no secret that she and Charles have had a prickly relationship at times When William was a teenager, she would have him at Windsor Castle and open the state boxes and guide him through the papers. It was William’s constitutional education,” he said.

And for his part, Prince William previously dubbed his grandmother as the best role model he has ever had.

The queen is also close to Prince Harry, but the latter sees his grandmother as his boss. “I still view her more as the queen than my grandmother,” he said (via the Huffington Post).

Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images