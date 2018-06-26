Prince William made a tribute to his wife, Kate Middleton, during his trip to Jordan.

The Duchess of Cambridge would love to accompany Prince William for his royal visit to Jordan, but couldn't make it as she's still on maternity leave. According to the Duke of Cambridge, Middleton was "upset." So, Prince William recreated one of her childhood photos at Jerash.

The palace shared Prince William's photo alongside with Middleton's when she was just 4 years old. "The Duke of Cambridge visits Jerash, the same site that The Duchess of Cambridge visited, aged 4, with her sister and father when the family lived in Jordan," the palace wrote on Twitter.

A number of royal fans love what Prince William did. They praised the Duke of Cambridge for paying Middleton a tribute with a single photo.

"How is that sweet... he stood in the same spot she did... he has probably stood in a thousand spots she has.. good God," Carol commented.

"How sweet is that?! Such a good man," Anna-Jo Giles added.

"What a very loving thing to do for his wife. Quite the gentleman. Well done Duke of Cambridge," Sandra Pelletier wrote.

Prince William said earlier that his wife was very upset that she was not able to accompany him for the said trip. The duke also mentioned his wife at a reception at the British ambassador to Jordan’s residence in Amman.

"My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman," Prince William said at a reception to address Middleton's absence.

"Catherine's experience is not unique - the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links. Our historic ties and friendship are played out in the lives of thousands of people who consider both countries home," he added.

Prince William and Middleton have just announced the details of Prince Louis' christening. The event was set on July 9 at The Chapel Royal, where Meghan Markle was baptized.

Photo: Getty Images/Raad Adayleh