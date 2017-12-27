Prince William recently shared his son Prince George’s reaction after opening his gift from Father Christmas.

The doting dad said that his 4-year-old son got what he wished for, according to The Sun.

Earlier this month, Prince George wrote a letter to Father Christmas and asked him for a toy police car. Prince William personally delivered the letter, and he told Santa Claus that his son only wants one thing for Christmas so it’s important that he gets it.

And when it was time to open his presents, Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, smiled from ear to ear at the sight of his new police car.

Meanwhile, Mirror UK reported that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not allowed to open their presents on Christmas Day. The royal family opens their presents on Christmas Eve, which has been a longtime tradition.

As such, it’s possible that Prince George opened Father Christmas’ gift on Christmas Eve or after their family’s festivities wrapped up.

Other than the schedule for opening gifts, it has also been a royal family tradition to place their gifts on top of a white linen-covered trestle table inside the red drawing room. Cards are marked to determine where certain gifts should be placed.

Each family member has a section on the table for their gifts. Any member of the royal staff who works on Christmas Day also has a spot on the table for their presents.

Throughout the years, the royal family has given each other the most hilarious presents. For instance, Princess Anne once gave Prince Charles a white leather loo seat. Prince William also gave his grandfather, Prince Philip a gumboot-shaped soap.

Prince Harry also gave Queen Elizabeth II a shower cap with the words, “Ain’t life a b----,” on it. And a few Christmases back, Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry a “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit. This year, Prince Harry did not only have a girlfriend, but a fiancée in Meghan Markle.

Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images