Prince William backed a campaign to secure the future of Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle.

The Thin Red Line Appeal is seeking to raise over $280,000. Prince William also released a statement on Friday and said (via BBC), “We need to ensure that future generations will discover for themselves what we owe to the Argyll’s Memory.”

In his letter, Prince William also encouraged everyone to consider donating to the fundraising drive.

“The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum needs your help. This project has already received substantial donations and pledges but we still need to raise more. This ambitious project will ensure that this great historical legacy will survive, engaging and educating the visitors of tomorrow,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Prince William also made headlines recently after it was revealed that he and Kate Middleton still do not know if they will be having another baby boy or baby girl.

“William and Kate don’t know the sex of the baby so they’re rather looking forward to finding out. It’s very difficult to be totally prepared when you don’t know if it’s going to be a boy or a girl,” the source told E! News.

Additionally, Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, recently told Town & Country that the newest addition to the royal family will have a very long official title. If Middleton and Prince William will have a baby boy, he will be addressed as His Royal Highness Prince [Name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

If the couple will be blessed with a baby girl, she will be called Her Royal Highness Princess [Name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

But Koenig said that the third baby’s official title won’t necessarily be how he or she will be addressed publicly.

“Royal children are styled differently if they are the children of a royal duke… It sounds complicated, but in the U.K., the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron,” she explained.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images