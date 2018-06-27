Prince William has visited more sites during his ongoing tour of Israel.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Cambridge paid a somber visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial on Tuesday. The royal was even photographed laying a wreath at Yad Vashem in memory of those who passed away in the Holocaust.

Prince William also visited the Hall of Names that features the photos and names of the Jewish victims. In addition, Kate Middleton's husband met Paul Minikes-Alexander and Henry Foner, survivors of the Holocaust and the Kindertransport.

Later on that day, Prince William took part in a seaside soccer game. He joined Arab and Jewish youngsters in a football kick-about that was organized by the Peres Centre for Peace in a program to encourage inter-communal understanding. The duke showed his power kick for a penalty shootout.

The duke sported an open-necked shirt and sunglasses as he strolled along the sunny shoreline in Tel Aviv while chatting with the surfers about marine pollution. "Beautiful beach, I should have brought my swimsuit," he joked.

He also met a group of women outside the sports ground. "Prince William we love you, we love Diana," they shouted at the prince while referring to his late mother.

Prince William also joined the mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai and met the talented volleyballers on the beach. He was also seen greeting the huge crowd that came to see and meet him.

Prince William arrived in Jordan on Sunday. According to the royal, his wife, Middleton, who's still on maternity leave, was upset that she could not join him on the said trip.

"She loved it here, she really did. She is very upset that I am coming here without her," Prince William said about the Duchess of Cambridge.

When the duke attended a reception, he addressed Middleton's absence. "My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman," Prince William said.

The royal father of three paid a sweet tribute to Middleton during his royal trip in Jordan when he recreated the duchess' childhood photo in Jerash.

Photo: Getty Images/Arthur Edwards