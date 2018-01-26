Prince William is currently second in line to the throne, next to his father, Prince Charles. He will not be king anytime soon, but he already has an idea of what he wants the future monarchy to be.

During his keynote speech at the Charity Commission’s Annual Public Meeting on Thursday, Prince William said that society will be an empty shell without charity. He said that charity and philanthropy will continue to be at the heart of what the British monarchy does.

But Prince William also said that he does not want to become a patron of several charities like the leaders before him. “Supporting charities is at the heart of what I – and the whole royal family do. Some of my earliest memories relate to times that my parents spoke to me or – even better – showed me what it meant to have both privileges and responsibilities,” he said.

Prince William also recounted a conversation she had with Princess Diana after visiting a homeless shelter when he was just a young boy. The late princess told her son that people at the shelter mattered.

“As a young child, I recall evening after evening my father’s diligence and compassion as he applied himself to answering thousands of letters and reading endless reports in order to stay on top of his ambition to do all he could to help the underprivileged,” he said.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana instilled in Prince William and Prince Harry the lifelong habit of putting charity at the heart of their lives. Towards the end of his speech, the Duke of Cambridge encouraged various charities to work together to solve bigger world problems.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s wife also spoke against the use of social media, particularly Twitter. He said that people who read news from the social media platform tend to assume that the world is falling apart when it is not.

“These challenges are all real – but they are not the whole story. In fact, they are not even half the story,” he said.

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images