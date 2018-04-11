Prince William left his heavily pregnant wife Kate Middleton at home to watch his favorite team's game.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge was spotted watching Aston Villa's game against Cardiff City at Villa Park in Birmingham. Middleton's husband, who is a self-confessed Villa fan, made sure to wear the team colors in the form of a burgundy and light blue scarf while he was seated in the box.

Prince William seemed to have had a great time during the match. The Duke was photographed celebrating Aston Villa's victory with John Carew. The two men laughed and clapped while cheering for the team.

Dan Donachie also shared a photo of Prince William with the players and complimented the Duke's behavior. "What a great guy. Asked Jonathan Kodjia; 'How is your ankle Jimmy danger?' Knows every player and spoke to everyone #UTV #AVFC," he wrote in the caption.

However, while football fans were pleased to see Prince William at the game, some were not so happy that he left Middleton at home, Daily Mail reported. The Duchess of Cambridge is heavily pregnant and is expected to deliver their third baby soon. In fact, Ringo Starr revealed after his knighting that the Duke told him that Middleton was due "any minute now."

Some critics took to social media to bash the royal. "His missus is heavily pregnant and Prince William is off gallivanting at the Aston Villa match," one user wrote.​

"I really don't get the Prince William - Aston Villa thing?" another user said.

Meanwhile, according to an insider, Middleton's due date is April 23 and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already planned her delivery down to the tiniest details. Middleton will reportedly give birth in a luxury room at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, where she also delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

The security team reportedly does regular sweeps in Middleton's room. The couple also has a baby team that includes the Duchess' mom, Carole Middleton. The group is "dedicated to making sure everything is ready, from media plans to security to hospital arrangements. There’s a backup plan for everything."

In related news, the hospital is already prepping for the arrival of the new royal too. On Monday, they placed a "No Parking" sign outside the Lindo Wing. The facility put up the same sign two weeks before Middleton gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson