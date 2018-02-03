Prince William had a new realization after visiting Sweden with Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their royal tour for 2018 by visiting Sweden and Norway. After their four-day Scandinavian tour, Prince William realized that he needs to be more lenient to Prince George and Princess Charlotte when it comes to allowing them to play outdoors.

"The Swedish love of the outdoors - the way you embrace your climate and environment and are committed to ensuring future generations can do the same; the fact that you do so when it is so cold is really inspiring," Prince William said (via The Telegraph) when he spoke at the event reception celebrating the ties between Britain and Sweden.

"One lesson that we will take home with us is that children are actively encouraged to spend time outdoors, whatever the weather. This is obviously very good for their physical health but, as we learnt this morning at the remarkable Karolinska Institute, it has huge benefits for a child's mental health as well," he explained.

Although Prince William is open to allowing his kids to play outdoors more often, this does not mean that paparazzi are free to take snaps of the royal children. The Duke and Duchess are very strict when it comes to their kids' privacy.

"They want both children to be free to play in public and semi-public spaces with other children without being photographed," a statement from the palace read.

In addition, this does not mean that the kids will be visible to the public whenever they are outdoors. In fact, the couple planted 40-foot hedges in front of Kensington Palace so their children can play outside without being seen from the gates.

Prince William and Middleton did not take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along with them on their recent royal tour because the two are busy with school. The 4-year-old prince is attending school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Meanwhile, the 2-year-old little princess just started her classes at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting a new addition to their family in April. It remains unknown if the Duke and Duchess' third baby is a girl or a boy. However, the bets on the name of the third royal baby have already begun, and Alice is leading while Albert is the runner-up.

Photo: Getty Images/Arthur Edwards