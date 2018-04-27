People understand why Prince William looked tired during his latest royal engagement with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge attended the Anzac Day service. Prince William sat beside the "Suits" star and Prince Harry. During the service, Kate Middleton's husband was spotted struggling to stay awake.

A number took to Twitter to show their support to the royal dad, who just welcomed his third baby on Monday. Just two days after the arrival of his second son with Middleton, Prince William immediately got back into his royal duties, and netizens know that he is losing sleep.

"Let the man sleep! A newborn and 2 more little ones and you take him to a quiet service? How much can this man take!" Paul wrote.

"Poor guy. Who in the world can blame him? Get some rest, buddy!" R.Stephen Browning commented.

"Poor Prince William! Every parent knows that feeling of overwhelming exhaustion. Unfortunately, William has cameras capturing his unsuccessful fight to stay awake!" Kathleen Clanfield posted.

Some parents also confessed that they can relate to Prince William's struggles. They revealed that they also experienced sleepless nights and that "overwhelming exhaustion."

Prior to the third royal baby's arrival, Prince William said that they had already been losing sleep. "There's not much sleep going on at the moment," the Duke of Cambridge said in September after the palace announced Middleton's pregnancy.

Aside from tending to a newborn and looking after Middleton and their two other kids, Prince William will also be busy for Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding. The palace just announced that he is his brother's best man.

On Thursday, Prince Harry joked that he got down on his knee to ask his older brother to be his best man.

"How did I ask?" Prince Harry told reporters during a visit to the Greenhouse Center charity in London (via People). "Got down on one knee. He's known for months."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle did not assign Middleton any role for their nuptials. The couple reportedly wanted the Duchess to enjoy the event because they knew her hands would be full with her newborn.

"Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth," a source told Vanity Fair. "They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said he believes that Prince William and Middleton will not bring their newborn to the royal wedding. "They certainly won't bring the baby to the wedding, this will ensure that the focus is on Harry and Meghan as of course it should be," he explained.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland