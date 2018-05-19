Prince William appears to be more serious than Prince Harry, but he is expected to say something naughty when he gives him a toast at his wedding reception.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, told ITV’s “Lorraine” (via Express) that it is possible for the Duke of Cambridge to mention Prince Harry’s hilarious antics from years ago.

“There will be a lot of pressure around William because it’s time for him to get his own back and time for him to tell everyone how naughty Harry has been,” he said.

More specifically, Burrell added, “We know he’s a naughty boy but I bet he’ll mention in that speech those naughty times in Las Vegas. Maybe the naked pool party, or when perhaps Diana brought home some of the most beautiful women in the world to see her boys… I mean, he will have a good time with that speech.”

In 2011, Prince Harry gave his older brother a funny but heartwarming best man speech after he tied the knot with Middleton.

One of the attendees said, “Harry said William was the perfect brother. It was exactly how you would expect a best man’s speech to be. He cracked loads of jokes about William. He called him a ‘dude’ several times. He kept coming back to it, saying, ‘What a dude.’”

In his speech, the 33-year-old prince also said, “William didn’t have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate.”

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. Following the ceremony, the couple will head to St. George’s Hall for their lunch reception. However, the best man speech of Prince William will most likely be shared at the evening reception in Frogmore House that will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill