On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge marked an important milestone for armed forces members on his 36th birthday. Prince William attended the official unveiling of a new state-of-the-art rehabilitation center for injured servicemen and women.

The Defense and National Rehabilitation Center (DNRC) is located on a country estate near Loughborough, Nottinghamshire. It's about an hour north of London. The treatment facility was kick-started with a donation from Prince William's godfather, the sixth Duke of Westminster, who also came up with the idea for the project. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to witness its success as he passed away in 2016, People reported.

Speaking about his job and responsibility as a dad, the duke confessed that his work with DNRC has given him some "street cred" with his eldest son.

"I have been the Patron of the DNRC for 4 years and I have enjoyed every single moment of it," Prince William said. "Along the way, I have demolished a building — George was at an age at the time that he loved seeing the digger in action, so it did my street cred as a father a world of good."

Prince George is a huge fan of all the things that go "vroom." In fact, his Christmas wish list was short and only listed one item - a police car.

During Prince William's visit to Finland in November 2017, he met Santa Claus and gave him Prince George's list.

"I've seen you, and I had to give you this letter, " Prince William said to St. Nick at a Christmas market in Helsinki. "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK," Prince William added with a laugh.

Just recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the date and venue of Prince Louis' christening. The couple is expected to keep the event private, but according to a royal expert, Prince William and Middleton will make a compromise on that day.

"Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis' christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there," James Brookes told Express. "We'll no doubt have the official christening photos, as we did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. These photos, and the images of the family arriving, will be seen as a compromise by the Cambridges. They give the photographers something to work with and then they expect a bit of privacy for the rest of the day."

