Prince William made sure to keep his brother, Prince Harry, calm on his wedding day.

While walking towards St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the Duke of Cambridge was heard telling Prince Harry that his trousers are too tight.

Prince Harry appeared to be more relaxed when he told his brother that he was alright.

The royal siblings donned their black and gold Blues and Royals uniforms on Saturday, May 19. This was similar to the clothes that Prince Harry wore when Prince William wed Kate Middleton in 2011. The princes’ uniforms were tailored at Dege & Skinner on Saville Row.

Meanwhile, Prince William also made headlines recently after royal fans thought he purposely left an empty seat beside him at the chapel for his late mother Princess Diana.

But according to People, the empty seat was there because Queen Elizabeth II was sitting right behind it. It is royal protocol to make sure that the Queen has a clear view of the wedding ceremony.

Prince William also gave a best man speech at the evening reception at Frogmore House, but details have not yet been released. Prior to the wedding, Princess Diana’s former royal butler, Paul Burrell, predicted that Prince William’s speech will be a naughty one.

“There will be a lot of pressure around William because it’s time for him to get his own back and time for him to tell people how naughty Harry has been. We know he’s a naughty boy but I bet he’ll mention in that speech the naughty times in Las Vegas. Maybe the naked pool party, or perhaps when Diana brought home some of the most beautiful women in the world to see her boys. She brought home Naomi Campbell and Elle McPherson and Cindy Crawford, they all came for tea with William and Harry. I mean, he will have a good time with that speech,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool