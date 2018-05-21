Prince William gave a touching speech addressed to Meghan Markle at her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

In his speech, the Duke of Cambridge told Markle that she is the best thing that has ever happened to his brother. Prince William also declared that Princess Diana would’ve been proud of the man that Prince Harry turned out to be.

Prince William also had a joint speech with Prince Harry’s good friend Charlie van Straubenzee. The duo teased Prince Harry about his growing bald patch, and Prince William said that he will soon become as bald as he is.

Prior to the wedding reception, Princess Diana’s former royal butler, Paul Burrell, predicted that the Duke of Cambridge will give a naughty and hilarious speech. After all, Prince Harry did a similar thing when he served as his brother’s best man in 2011.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also talked about Markle in his speech, and he called her his wife a couple of times. The guests all gushed and cooed when they heard him say “my wife.”

Suhani Jalota, the founder of the India-based charity Myna Mahila, told The Sun, “He was talking about his wife. Everybody was clapping because it was the first time he was using that term for Meghan so it was really nice.”

Additionally, Prince Charles also took the podium at the wedding reception. In his speech, he recounted what it was like giving Prince Harry his bottle and changing his diapers. He, later on, said that his son turned out to be a wonderful man.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple also had a carriage procession around Windsor after their wedding ceremony. A lunch reception at St. George’s Hall initially followed, and it was attended by their 600 guests.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady - Pool