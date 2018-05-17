Prince William will never make it to FA Cup Finals.

When the palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married on May 19, the public was divided. Many were glad, but the rest was not impressed that it was scheduled on the same day as the FA Cup Finals.

The Duke of Cambridge was expected to be present in both events as he is the groom's brother and the FA Cup president. However, according to the Kensington Palace spokesman, Prince William will only attend one event.

"The Duke of Cambridge will not be attending the FA Cup final due to his responsibilities as best man at his brother's wedding," the Kensington Palace spokesperson told BBC.

On behalf of Prince William, Ray Wilkin's widow, Jackie, will be presenting the trophy to the winners at Wembley. The FA spokesperson wishes the Duke as well as Prince Harry and Markle a "wonderful day."

Previous royal weddings were usually scheduled on weekdays that's why many were surprised that Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials was set on a Saturday. The palace confirmed that conflict in schedule earlier but declined to address how the two events would affect Prince William.

"We are aware of it and we haven't announced times yet. It will be considered as part of the further planning," the Kensington Palace spokesman said earlier.

Prince Harry and Markle's wedding ceremony was set at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. EST). Meanwhile, FA Cup Final usually starts at 5:30 p.m. The two events were 5 hours apart, which made many believe that it was meant to avoid clashing Prince William's schedule.

But apparently, Prince William will skip the football game as he is also expected to attend the after party. Netizens have different reactions to the issue. Some believed that Prince Harry should have changed his wedding date while others were convinced that nothing is wrong if Prince William missed the FA Cup Finals this year as a family affair is more important.

"I think Harry should have changed the date instead of putting his brother in a situation to choose!" Draida wrote.

"Bit inconsiderate of Harry to get married on FA Cup final day?" another user wrote.

"Can someone not present the trophy in his absence? After all, there will be many finals but his brother will only have one wedding. What is the fuss about?" Kelle Salle wrote.

Prince Harry and Markle are getting married on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. FA Cup Finals happens on the same day.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland