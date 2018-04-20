Prince William and Prince Harry joined the queen's state dinner without their partners Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a farewell state dinner for the members of the royal family and world leaders in the Picture Gallery. Based on the photos shared by Daily Mail, it had an air of farewell party for the monarch whose Commonwealth successor would be announced on Friday.

Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William were also present at the event without their partners. Markle's future husband was even photographed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau and Prince Harry are close friends. However, the couple opted not to invite the former on their big day.

"While the prime minister and Sophie Trudeau will not be attending the wedding, we congratulate Prince Harry and Ms. Markle and wish them the best," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

Although Markle was not present at the state dinner, she and Prince Harry attended an event championing women in the Commonwealth earlier that day. The actress donned an LBD look in her belted sheath dress from Black Halo.

"I told Meghan she was pretty, which she is. She said she watched me give my speech. She said she was really impressed, and that that is what she wants girls to do," a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Nigeria told People about her encounter with the future royal.

On the other hand, Prince William's wife, Middleton, is already on maternity leave, so she's missing in most of the royal events lately. Middleton made her final engagement in March when she and Prince William attended another Commonwealth event. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited London's Olympic Park and SportsAid.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third child any minute now. According to an insider the Duchess is due on April 23. Middleton will deliver the new addition to their family in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington. She also gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the same facility in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Middleton is back in London after visiting her parents' home in Bucklebury and Sandringham in the past weeks. The Duchess is reportedly prepping for the arrival of her third baby.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland