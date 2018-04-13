Princess Anne was recently seen visiting her dad, Prince Philip, at the hospital.

A photo of the 67-year-old princess going inside a private hospital in London was shared online by Express. She was accompanied by her royal security.

Prince Philip underwent hip surgery almost two weeks ago, which means that he has been staying in the hospital for 10 days. He received a hip replacement after months of enduring pain. A day after his April 3 procedure, Buckingham Palace announced that everything went well and said that Prince Philip was in good spirits.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in the hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits,” the statement read.

A few hours later, Princess Anne was also photographed leaving the private hospital. Her sighting came after her mom, Queen Elizabeth II, carried out a public engagement in Windsor in the afternoon.

While in Windsor, one royal fan asked the Queen how her husband is doing after his surgery. The 91-year-old monarch said, “He said he’s getting on very well.”

Queen Elizabeth II has not been photographed visiting her husband at the hospital. But it is possible that she already did. However, BBC claimed that Princess Anne was Prince Philip’s first ever royal visitor. This means that Prince Philip’s other children, his grandchildren, and even his great-grandchildren have not paid him a visit.

Prince Philip announced his retirement in May 2017 and said that he will no longer be taking part in official royal engagements in 2018. But he still joined his royal family during their Christmas Day Church service.

Last month, Prince Philip was confirmed to attend the Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel with his wife, but he canceled at the last minute.

“The duke was keen to attend but made this decision because he was experiencing some trouble with his hip. The order of the service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the duke would be able to take part,” a royal source told US Weekly.

Photo: Getty Images/Neil P. Mockford