Meghan Markle will officially become a royal soon and she doesn't need to change herself for the life that awaits her.

According to Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the simplest thing the "Suits" star can do is to be herself.

"She's absolutely great and she certainly doesn't need any advice from me, but the simplest advice for all of us is 'just be yourself'. If she does that, she'll be fine," Laurence said.

He also opened up about the challenges in his marriage with Princess Anne. According to Laurence, the difficult part was the early part, but he already got used to it.

"The hardest time was in the lead-up to our marriage, and in the early weeks and months of our marriage where there was a lot of scrutiny," he explained. "I think I’ve got used to it. I don't suffer it in anything like the same intensity as the Prince of Wales, or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge or Prince Harry."

Since Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding is only a few weeks away, Laurence confirmed their attendance at the event. He also shared a glimpse of the media scrutiny that the bride and groom-to-be will likely face on their big day.

"We're coming up to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. They will go through a very intense period of media coverage and it’s tough," Laurence continued. "It is difficult for them. There’s not a lot you can do about it."

In related news, royal biographer Andrew Morton believes that Markle will shake up the royal family. Thus, they should level up their game.

"They're going to have to up their game because she's a smart girl," Morton said when he appeared on ITV's "Lorraine." "She's bought a dowry of her own. She had a million Instagram followers, she had a blog, she was an ambassador. She's a fully-formed, mature human being so it's up to them to work out how to best use her to put her shoulders to the monarchy."

Morton added that Prince Harry and Markle will be a power couple. For him, the pair can do more things when they are together.

"Together they can make more change," Morton wrote. "You're going to see them as far more activists than perhaps previous royal couples."

Photo: Getty Images/Oli Scarff