Princess Beatrice stepped out weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

On Monday, the 29-year-old royal was spotted on the red carpet of 2018 Met Gala in New York City. The princess of York donned a floor-length long-sleeved purple gown and gold strappy sandals. She accessorized with a black clutch and chain-inspired headbands.

According to E! News, the annual event takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May. This year's theme is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Princess Beatrice's sighting comes just two weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to attend the nuptials. Their mom, Sarah Ferguson will also be among the guests.

The royals and Ferguson are reportedly feuding. So, Prince Harry fought with the palace just to send the Duchess of York an invite to his big day.

However, Prince Charles snubbed the Duchess of York to an evening dinner that he hosted for Prince Harry and Markle. Ferguson was reportedly unhappy about the missing invite. However, many believed that she should consider herself lucky if she received an invite as she is no longer a royal.

"Numbers are limited to the evening party, she is not a member of the Royal Family anymore and Prince Charles simply doesn't have time for her," one source said. "He just can't see why she is still such a big part of his brother's life."

Ferguson was involved in a scandal that allegedly caused her divorce from Prince Andrew. The Duchess was photographed in a scandalous scene with her financial advisor, John Bryan.

"She was famously photographed with her financial advisor and she was wearing a bikini in some garden in the south of France and he appeared to be sucking her toes," royal biographer Penny Juror said in the "The Royal Wives of Windsor" documentary. "She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out. The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."

In related news, a few weeks back, Princess Beatrice and Ferguson were spotted together at Annabel's club. The mother and daughter tandem attended an exclusive party in London.

Photo: Getty Images/Hector Retamal