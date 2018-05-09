Princess Beatrice recently joined A-list celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala, but prior to that, she was spotted with a male friend over the weekend.

Princess Beatrice of York made headlines when she graced the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. But days before the event, the 29-year-old royal was photographed walking around New York City with a male friend.

Princess Beatrice and the still unidentified man were spotted strolling around Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. The two walked side by side and stayed close together.

For the outing, Princess Beatrice dressed casually in a short chambray dress with a tie belt and a pair of mismatched slipper-style flats. She carried a bag from Clover Grocery, a gourmet health food store.

On Monday, Princess Beatrice stunned at the 2018 Met Gala in her floor-length long-sleeved purple gown. She paired it with gold strappy sandals and accessorized with a black clutch and chain-inspired headband.

The annual event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and had the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." The star-studded event was also attended by Rihanna, Olivia Munn, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, to name a few.

Earlier this year, Princess Beatrice was spotted during a casual dinner in Los Angeles with James Williams, a former high-flying lawyer and a fitness guru. However, there is no suggestion that there is something romantic going on between the two. Williams' mom was even surprised after seeing their photos.

"I had quite a surprise," Patricia Williams told Daily Mail in her five-bedroom mansion in Walton-on-the-Hill. "I can't really make any kind of comment until I've spoken to him and I haven't done that yet."

Princess Beatrice dated Dave Clark for 10 years. However, they broke up following their vacation in Monaco where they were photographed soaking up the sun on a yacht.

Clark was a constant guest at royal occasions. The ex-lovers even attended Wimbledon together for several years to support Zara Phillips. However, they split after discussing the possibility of marriage.

"After ten years together, Beatrice and Dave had to wonder why they were not married. They talked it through and decided to take time apart to reflect on the future. They remain friends and the decision to break up was mutual," one source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard