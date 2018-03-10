Princess Beatrice recently opened up about her struggles with bullying.

The 29-year-old daughter of Sarah Ferguson gave a speech during the “WE Day” event on Friday and said that bullying comes in many different forms.

“I don’t believe that there are many things in life that can make you feel more vulnerable, more helpless, more alone, than being bullied. It comes in many, many forms, we’ve all suffered our fair share along the way. Growing up in the public eye, means that every embarrassing, slightly awkward growth spurt, or hilarious fashion moment are published around the world,” she said (via Express).

Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, was also present at the event. The former looked at the latter, and they broke out in giggles. The siblings made headlines in 2011 after Princess Beatrice was spotted wearing a weird headpiece to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

The 27-year-old princess, Eugenie, added, “The world is full of incredible, caring human beings, millions and millions of them, people who strive to provide a loving, nurturing environment, for not only those close to them, but for their communities and the wider world. This stage has witnessed many of their stories, remind yourself of them, the next time you feel surrounded by people who try to undervalue or undermine you. Remind yourself, you are one of the great ones, in fact the best ones!”

Princess Eugenie also said that her older sister encouraged her to live fearlessly. “As my big sister, you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other – no matter what,” she told Princess Beatrice.

Meanwhile, prior to the WE Day event this week, Princess Beatrice also made headlines after she was spotted hanging out with James Williams. Earlier this month, Princess Beatrice and Williams hung out in Los Angeles. The rumored couple’s sighting came just 18 months after she ended her 10-year relationship with Dave Clark.

Months after Clark and Princes Beatrice’s split, he started dating Lynn Anderson.

Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images