Princess Beatrice recently vacationed in Jordan with two of her famous friends Ellie Goulding and Karlie Kloss.

The trio went to the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan earlier this week and was also joined by Kloss’ boyfriend Joshua Kushner. His brother, Jared Kushner and Meghan Markle’s good friend, Misha Nonoo, were also part of the group.

Princess Beatrice and her group of friends stayed in Jordan for a couple of days. On Friday, Nonoo shared a photo of all of them in Wadi Rum via her Instagram Story.

Goulding, 31, also played a beautiful rendition of her song “Burn” for all of her friends while they were on vacation. Supermodel Kloss also posed with the singer while riding an ATV.

According to People, all of Princess Beatrice’s friends come from all walks of high society life, but it is Nonoo that has recently stood out. Not only is she Markle’s good friend, Prince Harry’s fiancée has also worn Nonoo’s designs during some of her public outings.

In 2017, Markle and Prince Harry made their debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto. While there, the former “Suits” star was photographed wearing Nonoo’s white Husband Shirt.

The publication reached out to Nonoo’s rep at that time, but they said, “Misha will not be discussing anything surrounding her relationship with Meghan.”

But during an interview in October, Nonoo gushed over Markle and said that she loves her to death. “She is the coolest girl in the world,” she added.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice also made headlines earlier this month after she was spotted not curtsying to Queen Elizabeth II during the royal family’s church service.

Robert Jobson, a royal journalist, said that this move – or the lack thereof – didn’t mean Princess Beatrice disrespected her grandmother in public. Rather, Princess Beatrice might have already met the Queen at Windsor Castle earlier that day so there was no need for her to curtsy again.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool