Princess Charlotte recently made headlines just hours after her younger brother was born on Monday, April 23.

Prince William picked up his two children so that they could visit their mom, Kate Middleton, and brother at St. Mary’s Hospital. While walking towards the entrance of the Lindo Wing, the trio was seen holding each other’s hands.

Princess Charlotte adorably waves to the crowd with a beautiful smile on her face. In the clip, Prince William seemingly gestured Prince George to wave to the crowd, but he refused.

When Prince William, Prince George, and Princes Charlotte already passed a massive group of royal fans and members of the press, the 2-year-old princess still looked behind her shoulder and continued waving to the crowd.

Prince George, on the other hand, donned a poker face the entire time.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte also made headlines after CNN reported that she will be able to retain the order of her line of succession to the British throne even though she now has a younger brother. The Succession of the Crown Act of 2013 made Princess Charlotte the first ever princess to not be overtaken in the line by a younger brother.

After Queen Elizabeth II dies or retires from her post as the head of the royal family, the throne will be given to her eldest son Prince Charles. In the event of Prince Charles’ death or inability to do his job, Prince William will take over his role.

Next in line to the throne are Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their youngest sibling. Prince Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne. He is followed by Prince Andrew and his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Edward, James Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise Windsor are currently 10th, 11th and 12th in line to the throne. Princess Anne is 13th in line to the throne, and she is followed by her son Peter Phillips. Savannah and Isla Phillips are 15th and 16th in line to the throne followed by Zara Phillips and her daughter Mia Grace Tindall.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole