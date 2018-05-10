Princess Charlotte is enjoying the presence of her younger brother, Prince Louis.

On April 23, Prince William and Middleton welcomed the newest addition to their family. Prince Louis arrived a week before Princess Charlotte's third birthday and his arrival brought so much joy to the family of five.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's only daughter is now a big sister and she is loving her new role. In fact, Princess Charlotte reportedly doesn't want to leave Prince Louis' side.

"Charlotte is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with," an insider told Us Weekly. "She's taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis' side."

The insider added that Prince George is "protective" and so is Princess Charlotte. "Charlotte is just like him. They have a great bond, and a similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis," the source continued.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Middleton and Prince Louis just hours after the Duchess' delivery. They arrived with Prince William. The 3-year-old little princess was even seen waving to the crowd.

When they were inside the facility, Prince William let go of their hands. A clip showed Princess Charlotte walking towards her big brother. Prince George put a protective arm around her shoulders as they walk their way to meet their new sibling.

In related news, a few days after Princess Charlotte's birthday, the palace released the first official photos of Prince Louis with his big sister. The snaps were captured by Middleton, herself. It featured a number of similarities with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's pictures in 2015.

In both photos, the older royal gives their younger sibling a kiss. Aside from this, many noticed that Middleton dressed her kids with hand-me-downs.

Princess Charlotte was wearing Prince George's navy cardigan, which he wore for Vanity Fair's photo shoot for Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday. In the snap, Her Majesty posed with her grandkids. On the other hand, Prince Louis was wearing Princess Charlotte's jumper.

Many were not surprised with the sight. Middleton is popular in recycling her clothes and doing this with her kids is not new anymore.

"Children's clothes are often handed down from one sibling to the next and traditional clothes, in particular, can also be handed down from generation to generation," designer Rachel Riley said. "In fact, we have seen Prince George wearing the same outfit that Prince William wore, and of course, both children have been christened in the same christening gown."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson