Prince William just revealed that his daughter, Princess Charlotte, is a bookworm.

Lady Antonia, a famed author, went the Buckingham Palace on Thursday to receive the Order of the Companions Honor. While there, she had the opportunity to talk to Prince William.

During their conversation, the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge asked Lady Antonia if love for literature started when she was just a young girl.

“He asked me whether I’d always been interested in history as a child and so I said: ‘Yes, I used to write history as a child, so look out,’ meaning your own children. And he said his own children are always reading books. He was very sweet and charming as a father,” Lady Antonia said (via the Daily Mail).

Prince William also told Lady Antonia that his dad, Prince Charles, used to reprimand him for not reading enough history.

“He said his father, the Prince of Wales, said he didn’t read enough history and I said well that can be remedied. He was altogether delightful, natural,” Lady Antonia added.

In related news, Princess Charlotte and Prince George also made headlines last weekend at the Trooping the Colour. The two youngsters stole the hearts of royal fans due to their hilarious antics.

Princess Charlotte, 3, fell from the bench at the Buckingham Palace balcony and was comforted by Kate Middleton. After she recovered from the fall, she charmed the fans with her beautiful smile.

Prince George, 4, on the other hand, shared a funny moment with his second cousin Savannah Phillips. While singing the national anthem, Phillips covered the future king’s mouth. At one point, the 7-year-old shushed Prince George as well, and she gave the cameras a hilarious stare.

A day later, Phillips joined Prince George and Princess Charlotte outdoors to watch Prince William’s polo match. The second cousins were photographed playing with each other. Princess Charlotte, who wore sunglasses at one point, was seen rummaging through her mom’s purse.

Phillips and Prince George had another hilarious moment when the former pushed the latter down the hill. Phillips was reprimanded by her mom, Autumn Phillips, for what she did to Prince George at that time.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP